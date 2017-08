Bay Ridge currently has two landmarks — the Bennett-Farrell-Feldman House, on 95th Street, which was designated in 1999 and thus saved from the wrecking ball, and the unique Gingerbread House (official name, The Howard E. and Jessie Jones House), at 8200 Narrows Avenue across from Fort Hamilton High School.

In this photo from the files of this newspaper, the latter — which was designated a New York City landmark in 1988) can be seen as it appeared in 1969.