Bay Ridge-bound R and Coney Island-bound N trains will run express again this weekend

BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/file photo
The R train.

Here we go again.

From Friday, July 7 at 11:45 p.m. to Monday, July 10 at 5 a.m., Bay Ridge-bound R trains run express from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center to 59 Street, due to station enhancements.

In addition, from Friday, July 7 at 11:45 p.m. to Sunday, July 10 at 6:30 a.m., and from Sunday, July 9 at 11:45 p.m. to  Monday, July 10 at 5 a.m., Coney Island-bound N trains run express from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center to 59 Street, also due to station enhancements.

For more information, visit www.travel.mtanyct.info.

Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. July 29, 2017 / 10:18AM
That's nothing new, for the very time being.
