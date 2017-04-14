Bay Ridge man charged after express bus joyride

A 33-year-old Bay Ridge man was arrested and charged after stealing an MTA express bus in Staten Island and smashing into several parked cars over the weekend, reports claim.

Mario Casanova, reportedly of Bay Ridge, has been charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment for the Friday, November 11 joyride.

According to reports, Casanova, who was armed with a gun, allegedly approached an MTA bus driver near Castleton and Jewett Avenues that evening, threatened him and demanded to be driven to the bus depot.

Casanova then forced the driver, according to further reports, to get off of the X10 bus and continued along Castleton Avenue before crashing it into several parked cars on Broadway Avenue.

Reports also say the bus was not in service at the time and that the bus driver was not harmed.