Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel to close Sunday for annual Tunnel to Towers Run

The Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, also known as the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, will be closed for parts of the day on Sunday, September 25 to accommodate the 15th annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Run.

According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the tunnel will be closed from 7:45 a.m. until about 3 p.m. for the run which, year after year, commemorates Firefighter Stephen Siller’s run through the tunnel to the World Trade Center on 9/11, beginning on the streets in Red Hook.

One tube at the tunnel will also be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday, September 24, through 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be one lane open in each direction in the remaining tube until both tubes are closed at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, with access to the Manhattan-bound tunnel from the Gowanus Expressway only starting at 7 a.m. Sunday. There will be no access from local streets.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.