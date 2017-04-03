Community condemns agencies for covering up 27,000-gallon oil spill in Gravesend Bay

Gravsend Bay is not a graveyard.

That was the message at a Friday, April 7 press conference at which city and state elected officials joined with local residents and activists to condemn the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) for not properly alerting the community to a 27,000-gallon diesel fuel spill that occurred in Gravesend Bay last week.

Instead, politicians claimed, their offices were tipped off by “local advocates.”

“We found out, not through [these agencies] but through advocates, that a 27,000-gallon oil spill occurred here in Gravesend Bay,” said Councilmember Mark Treyger, who organized the press conference, held at the Gravesend Bay Promenade, adjacent to the Ceasar’s Bay Shopping Center. “It occurred last Thursday [March 30] at around 2:45 a.m. and it wasn’t until yesterday that my office finally made contact with someone from the DEC and that is unacceptable.

“And what makes it that much more outrageous,” the pol went on, “is that literally a few months ago, the DEC came down to a meeting [where] they acknowledged that they failed to notify [this community] of about 200,000 gallons of raw, untreated sewage being dumped into Coney Island Creek on a daily basis by Beach Haven Apartments. They knew about this and they said nothing.”

That discovery, he said, was instead made by students who had been testing the waters for a school project and uncovered abnormally high levels of bacteria.

“They acknowledged this and they came down to our community and said, ‘We have to improve communication,'” Treyger said, stressing that news of the spill was delivered to his office specifically through an e-mail that was circulating internally amongst state and federal agencies. “In the memo it said, ‘Media interest: none.’ Look at all the media today. You know why there was no interest? No one knew about it.”

The party responsible for the spill, Bayside Fuel Oil Depot, has been cited for seven oil spills since the 1970s, according to New York State Comptroller Scott Stringer.

“This is not a natural disaster. It is manmade and these agencies have got to [put a stop to it,]” he told crowds at the presser, promising also to have his audit investigation unit commence “a top-to-bottom review of procedures as it relates to communication, as it relates to clean-up and as it relates to holding these oil companies accountable.”

Public Advocate Letitia James agreed.

“I am calling upon the attorney general of the state of New York and the Brooklyn district attorney to investigate,” she said. “This is criminal action.”

The spill comes just weeks after the discovery of asbestos stalled construction at the site of the long-protested South Brooklyn Marine Transfer Station, once home to the former long-loathed Bensonhurst incinerator that was found to be operating without a permit from the 1950s through the 1980s, and which left behind it a variety of toxic substances in the water, along with unexploded World War II munitions at the bottom of the bay.

Democratic District Leader Nancy Tong — co-chair of a local task force on the still-under-construction transfer station — spoke at the presser on behalf of both herself and Assemblymember William Colton who, at a Thursday, April 6 Assembly debate on a budget bill containing the $2.5 billion clean water grant, applauded the assembly speaker for supporting the budget, but also made clear his stance on both the spill and the handling of the transfer station site.

“I announced my outrage to the de Blasio administration and DEC continuing to show an indifference to a long pattern of environmental disasters in Gravesend Bay on and near the Southwest Brooklyn Garbage Station site,” the pol said in a statement, which also cited the release of ponding waters from the old incinerator site as well as the blowing off of a large piece of the roof during construction, which, last summer, nearly hit a person and a car. “I criticized the failure of the city and DEC to give notice to the public and likened such outrageous conduct to the handling of the situation that led to the disaster at Hoosick Falls.”

After years of outcry, the water in Rensselaer County’s Hoosick Falls tested positive for the chemical Perfluorooctanoic Acid, which has been linked to serious health problems such as cancer and was causing members of the village to fall ill.

At the end of the day, all the Gravesend community really wants is some answers.

“How did this spill happen, why did it happen and how will it not happen again?” asked Treyger. “I refuse to believe that this is just a small drop of oil.”

In a press release sent out the same morning as the conference, DEC contended that it will continue to hold Bayside Oil accountable for the cleanup of the spill and that, with more than 5,000 gallons already recovered and protective barriers put up to contain the spill, state investigation of the incident is underway and penalties are forthcoming.

“This blatant disregard for safety protocols led to a preventable diesel spill that has impacted Gravesend Bay,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “While DEC is directing the responsible parties to undertake full and immediate cleanup, the state is thoroughly investigating this incident and will ensure these polluters are held accountable.”

DEC’s release (which was the first sent out by the agency about the spill) further claimed that the incident was in fact reported to the agency, as well as USCG, by the barge operator at approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday, March 30 and that, under New York State law, the party responsible for a petroleum spill must report it to DEC within two hours of discovery. From there, the agency’s Spills Response Unit immediately responded to the report and “quickly oversaw work to secure absorbent booms offshore of the facility to capture the released fuel and mitigate impacts to Gravesend Bay.”

DEC, the USCG, the EPA, the Fire Department of the City of New York, and the facility operator’s environmental contractor (Miller Environmental) are all assisting, officials said, with the initial cleanup, which has been contained within the boundaries of the facility. Furthermore, a remediation work plan will be developed by the facility operator and submitted to DEC and the USCG for approval.

Both Bayside Fuel and the EPA have not yet responded to this paper’s request for comment.

Also on hand for the presser were representatives of the Coney Island Beautification Project, Coney Island History Project and Community Board 13, plus parents, educators and stakeholders.