Cops investigate two robberies in Bensonhurst groceries on same night

A pair of robberies that occurred in Bensonhurst grocery stores in the early morning on Saturday, August 12 were likely committed by the same duo.

According to authorities, two perps entered Bensonhurst Grocery, 1702 86 Street, at around 3:54 a.m., took out a black gun and stole several items, including $3,000, several thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets, 15 packs of cigarettes, a cellphone and a phone that belonged to the store, totaling about $8,000 worth of merchandise. The suspects fled westbound on 86th Street.

Police described one of the suspects as a male black, 5’ 9”, heavy set and with a dark complexion. The second suspect is also described as a black man, with a dark complexion, around 6’2’, weighing around 180 pounds and carrying the gun.

Deputy Inspector Anthony Sanseverino, the commanding officer of the 62nd Precinct where the incidents took place, said he believed the two incidents to be connected, and told this paper that both perps were wearing black hoods, gloves and baseball caps and one had a mask — all of which reappeared in the second incident which took place at around 5:10 a.m. the same day.

In that incident, two men robbed another grocery store, H2H Deli & Grocery, 249 Avenue U. The two rushed into the store wearing masks, hoods, baseball caps and gloves, simulated a gun inside a bag and demanded that the store’s employee give them money. The two crooks stole $1,000 and cellphones.

The suspects are described as being between 20 and 25 years of age. One was wearing red jacket and blue jeans. The other was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

The grocery at 17th Avenue and 86th Street had previously been hit by robbers, back in May, according to Sanseverino.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Helen Klein contributed reporting to this article.