Cops seek two perps in robbery of 16-year-old in Sunset Park

Cops are looking for two suspects in connection to a robbery in Sunset Park on Wednesday, February 15.

According to the NYPD, at approximately 4 p.m., the two male perps approached a 16-year-old teen in front of 431 41st Street and demanded he give them his cellphone, with one of them simulating a gun in his jacket pocket. After the victim gave the pair his phone, they fled.

One of the suspects is described as a black male, approximately 16-18 years old, with a medium complexion and black afro. He was wearing a black coat, gray pants and black sneakers during the incident

The other suspect is described as a male, also approximately 16-18 years old with a light complexion, who was wearing a black hooded coat, black sweatpants with a white stripe, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.