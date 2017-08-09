Cops seek two women and one man wanted in connection to grand larceny in Dyker

Authorities are looking to identify two women and a man wanted in connection to a grand larceny of a 57-year-old woman in the Dyker Heights area.

According to reports, on Tuesday, June 27 at around 11:30 a.m., as the victim approached the intersection of 65th Street and 11th Avenue, the two female perps asked her if she could refer them to a good doctor. As the woman walked with the two perps to 64th Street and 11th Avenue, the man appeared. The three perps then offered to rid the victim’s life of negativity by blessing her money.

The woman went to her home at 65th Street and 11th Avenue, brought out around $5,200 and gave it to the man. He took the money, then returned to the victim and gave her a plastic bag that was tied shut, instructing her to walk away without looking back and not to open the bag for two weeks. When she returned home, she opened the bag and saw that the money was gone, and replaced with newsprint and a bottle of water.

The unidentified male is described as an adult Asian.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.