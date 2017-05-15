Cops seeking suspect in attempted rape on Bay Parkway

Police are searching for a suspect involved in an attempted rape that occurred within the confines of the 62nd Precinct on Friday, May 5, at around 4 a.m.

According to cops, the suspect approached the 39-year-old female victim on a Coney Island-bound N train and struck up a conversation. The suspect then began to grope the woman’s breasts, which led her to leave the train at the Bay Parkway station. The suspect followed the woman and attempted to engage her again as she exited the station and walked northbound on Bay Parkway.

As the two walked in front of 3 Bros Deli & Grocery (6409 Bay Parkway), the suspect put his arms around the victim’s arms in an attempt to drag her down to the ground. In the ensuing struggle, the victim fell to the ground, at which point the suspect climbed on top of her, pinned her arms down and attempted to rape her.

The victim proceeded to yell for help, causing the suspect to flee southbound on Bay Parkway.

The suspect is described as being a 20-to-25-year-old Hispanic man, 5’4 “to 5’6” and weighing 150 to 175 pounds. He was last seen with a backpack and wearing a sweater, white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.

