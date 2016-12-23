“Hot Bench” gets even hotter with new Judge Michael Corriero

CBS Television Distribution’s hit court series, “Hot Bench,” had added Judge Michael Corriero to the three-judge bench beginning Monday, November 1.

Corriero will join Judges Patricia DiMango (a Dyker Heights native) and Tanya Acker, said Executive Producers Randy Douthit and Maureen FitzPatrick.

In making the announcement, Douthit and FitzPatrick said, “The gravitas that Judge Michael Corriero brings to ‘Hot Bench’ provides a perfect judicial balance to the three-judge bench.”

“Hot Bench” Creator Judge Judy Sheindlin said, “I am thrilled to introduce Judge Michael Corriero to the ‘Hot Bench’ audience. We first met as young lawyers. Judge Corriero brings a new dimension to ‘Hot Bench’ and I’m convinced that the audience will immediately embrace the wisdom of his judgment fine-tuned during his 28-year judicial career.”

Sheindlin, who headlines the #1 program in syndication, “Judge Judy,” made a special appearance on “Hot Bench” Monday, October 31, trying two cases with DiMango and Acker.

Also, on October 31, in a separate case, Judge Jerry Sheindlin appeared on the panel with DiMango and Acker as a special guest judge. Sheindlin served as a judge on the New York State Supreme Court for 17 years, presiding over 85 murder cases. He was also the presiding judge on “The People’s Court” from 1999-2001.

Prior to joining “Hot Bench,” Corriero was the executive director and founder of the New York Center for Juvenile Justice. Before that he served as the executive director of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City from 2008 to 2010.

He previously served as a judge in the New York State Court for 28 years. He was appointed to the New York State Court of Claims in 1990. From 1992 to 2008, Corriero presided over Manhattan’s Youth Part, a court set aside within the adult court system to deal exclusively with the cases of 13,14 and 15-year-olds who are charged with the most serious and violent crimes.

He was appointed to the New York State Supreme Court in 1989 by then-Governor Mario Cuomo and also served as a judge of the Criminal Court of the City of New York from 1980-1989.

During the 2015-2016 season, “Hot Bench” was the fastest growing first-run show in syndication, up 33 percent in homes delivering 3.4 million daily viewers. It is the #2 court program behind only “Judge Judy.”

“Hot Bench” is produced by Big Ticket Pictures and Queen Bee Productions. It is distributed by CBS Television Distribution.