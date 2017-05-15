Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
A Look Back: The RR train

BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/file photo
BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/file photo

As the Bay Ridge Avenue station closed this past weekend for several months of renovation, we chose a photo from the files of this newspaper of the RR train, seen here in the DeKalb Avenue station, for our Look Back.

The RR designation (which was scrapped in 1985) is not the only relic visible in the photo. Note also the telephone booth (with dial telephone and bifold doors), and behind it, an old scale (your weight and fortune for a penny).

In addition, attached to the pole in the foreground is an old vending machine that perhaps dispensed Chiclets for one cent for a small box or a nickel for a large one.

Profile picture
Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. May 15, 2017 / 11:27AM
At least the private subway companies are much more nostalgic than the MTA was, is and will be.
