A Look Back: The RR train

As the Bay Ridge Avenue station closed this past weekend for several months of renovation, we chose a photo from the files of this newspaper of the RR train, seen here in the DeKalb Avenue station, for our Look Back.

The RR designation (which was scrapped in 1985) is not the only relic visible in the photo. Note also the telephone booth (with dial telephone and bifold doors), and behind it, an old scale (your weight and fortune for a penny).

In addition, attached to the pole in the foreground is an old vending machine that perhaps dispensed Chiclets for one cent for a small box or a nickel for a large one.