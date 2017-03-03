Man robbed at knifepoint while sitting in his car parked on New Utrecht Avenue

A 35-year-old man was held at knifepoint, attacked and robbed while sitting inside his car at Bay Ridge Avenue and New Utrecht Avenue late last month.

According to police, at around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, the male perps, one said to be in his early 20s, approached the victim and demanded all of his money.

Reports say that one of the men then showed the victim a knife and stole $700 and his car keys. The men then punched the victim in the face and fled on foot northbound on New Utrecht Avenue, entering the 70th Street subway station and getting on a Manhattan-bound train.