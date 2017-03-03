Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Man robbed at knifepoint while sitting in his car parked on New Utrecht Avenue

Image via Google Maps
Image via Google Maps

A 35-year-old man was held at knifepoint, attacked and robbed while sitting inside his car at Bay Ridge Avenue and New Utrecht Avenue late last month.

According to police, at around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, the male perps, one said to be in his early 20s, approached the victim and demanded all of his money.

Reports say that one of the men then showed the victim a knife and stole $700 and his car keys. The men then punched the victim in the face and fled on foot northbound on New Utrecht Avenue, entering the 70th Street subway station and getting on a Manhattan-bound train.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion

x


Profile picture
Mike March 04, 2017 / 12:21AM
Windows rolled down? People are getting really reckless these days...
Reply
Profile picture
Mike March 04, 2017 / 12:37AM
Windows rolled down?
Reply
Related Stories
Crook comes up empty handed after robbery attempt at Bay Ridge and Fourth Avenues
Crook comes up empty handed after robbery attempt at Bay Ridge and Fourth Avenues
Straphangers, local pols call for increased bus service throughout Bay Ridge Avenue station shutdown
Straphangers, local pols call for increased bus service throughout Bay Ridge Avenue station shutdown
Popular Stories
Image via Google Maps
Man robbed at knifepoint while sitting in his car parked on New Utrecht Avenue
BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/file photo
A Look Back: Bay Ridge's 69th Street Pier
Photo courtesy of Greenhouse Cafe
Southwest Brooklyn eateries in the Dine in Brooklyn mix
Skip to toolbar