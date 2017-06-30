Manhattan-bound R and Coney Island-bound N trains will run express this weekend

According to the MTA, from Friday, June 16 at 11:45 p.m. through Monday, June 19 at 5 a.m., Manhattan-bound R trains will be running express from 59 Street to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center due to station enhancements.

In addition, from Friday, June 16 at 11:45 p.m. to Sunday, June 18 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday June 18 from 11:45 pm. to Monday, June 19 at 5 a.m., Coney Island-bound N trains run express from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center to 59 Street, also due to station enhancements.

For more information, visit www.travel.mtanyct.info.