Manhattan-bound R and N trains will run express this weekend

BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/file photo
It’s happening again.

According to the MTA, from Friday, June 23 at 11:45 p.m. through Monday, June 26 at 5 a.m., Manhattan-bound R trains will be running express from 59th Street to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center due to station enhancements.

In addition, from Friday, June 23 at 11:45 p.m. to Sunday, June 25 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 25 from 11:45 pm. to Monday, June 26 at 5 a.m., Manhattan-bound N trains run express from 36th Street to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, also due to station enhancements.

For more information, visit www.travel.mtanyct.info.

Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. July 01, 2017 / 09:07AM
It is a major snag for all N and R train riders along the line, but the MTA and their contractors must get this done ASAP. Oh never mind, they mostly have a very bad reputation on for finishing these projects on time and on budget.
