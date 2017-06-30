Manhattan-bound R and N trains will run express this weekend

It’s happening again.

According to the MTA, from Friday, June 23 at 11:45 p.m. through Monday, June 26 at 5 a.m., Manhattan-bound R trains will be running express from 59th Street to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center due to station enhancements.

In addition, from Friday, June 23 at 11:45 p.m. to Sunday, June 25 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 25 from 11:45 pm. to Monday, June 26 at 5 a.m., Manhattan-bound N trains run express from 36th Street to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, also due to station enhancements.

For more information, visit www.travel.mtanyct.info.