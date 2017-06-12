Manhattan-bound R trains will run express from 59th Street to Atlantic Avenue this weekend

According to the MTA, from Friday, June 9 at 11:45 p.m. until Monday, June 12 at 5 a.m., Manhattan-bound R trains will be running express from 59 Street to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center due to station enhancements.

For service to 45 Street, riders can take the R train to 36 Street and transfer to a southbound N local train or Bay Ridge-bound R train.

To get to 25 Street, 4 Avenue-9 Street, and Union Street, straphangers can take the R train to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and transfer to a local southbound D, N or Bay Ridge-bound R train.

For more information, visit www.travel.mtanyct.info.