Marine Park man charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter after killing 56-year-old in Gravesend

A 24-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested on vehicular manslaughter charges after killing a 56-year-old man while allegedly driving his 2015 Infiniti intoxicated on New Year’s Day.

According to police, at around 3:17 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, cops responded to the scene at the intersection of Avenue P and West Second Street to find a 2008 Toyota Camry, operated by a 66-year-old man, struck by a 2015 Infiniti, driven by 24-year-old Marine Park resident Peter Michael.

Cops say the preliminary investigation revealed that the 66-year-old driver had been traveling westbound on Avenue P in his Camry and was making a left turn onto West Second Street when he was struck by Michael’s Infiniti.

Police found a passenger, Abraham Shmailov, 56, of Sheepshead Bay in the back seat of the Camry with trauma to his body and head. EMS responded and transported the 56-year-old to NYU Lutheran Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Both drivers were transported to NYU Lutheran in stable condition, according to police.

Michael was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, DWI and a DWAI (violation).