Missing Bay Ridge woman, 55, found murdered in the Bronx

Image via Google Maps
A missing Bay Ridge woman was found murdered in the Bronx on Thursday, July 20, leaving behind three children.

Djamila Requieghmuda, who lived on 92nd Street between Third and Fourth Avenues, was found under a blanket at approximately 4 a.m. by police responding to reports of an unconscious female inside a multi-story building in Port Morris (728 East 136th Street). Arriving officers and EMS discovered that Requieghmuda was unresponsive with head trauma and pronounced her dead at the scene. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police say that the building where Requieghmuda was found is reportedly also home to her ex-husband, as well as his business. He was being sought for questioning on Thursday, but later committed suicide.

A GoFundMe page started by a friend of the woman’s children on their behalf had raised more than $4,000 as of press time.

Ishy July 26, 2017 / 10:43PM
What a sad story.
