New South Brooklyn ferry route to set sail from Bay Ridge, beyond starting June 1

The brand new ferry route that will make stops at a currently under-construction dock at Bay Ridge’s 69th Street Veterans Memorial Pier finally has an official start date.

The South Brooklyn route of the five-borough ferry service — which will make stops at 69th Street, the Brooklyn Army Terminal, Red Hook, Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 near Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 1 in DUMBO and Wall Street’s Pier 11 — will reportedly set sail beginning June 1 with travel time from first stop to last totaling just 43 minutes.

A ferry ride will cost the same as one on the subway — just $2.75 — which riders will be able to pay for with their smartphones, credit cards or cash, as well as purchase monthly unlimited passes. Once aboard, riders can enjoy free Wi-Fi and purchase snacks and both boozy and non-alcoholic beverages.

The $55 million project — now officially named NYC Ferry — was first introduced by Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Economic Development Corporation in February, 2016. All six of the service’s routes are slated to be up and running (or sailing, rather) by 2018.

The Rockaway, Queens line will be the first route to launch, and will set sail a month ahead of schedule on May 1, along with a refurbished version of the pre-existing East River route, which the NYC Ferry will be adopting.

The Bay Ridge landing is one of over 20 new ones being constructed, according to officials, who also say the ferry service will span over 60 miles of previously underutilized New York City waterways and accommodate approximately 4.6 million passengers.