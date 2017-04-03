Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

New South Brooklyn ferry route to set sail from Bay Ridge, beyond starting June 1

BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/Photos by Meaghan McGoldrick
BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/Photos by Meaghan McGoldrick
The under construction Bay Ridge ferry landing at the 69th Street Pier.

The brand new ferry route that will make stops at a currently under-construction dock at Bay Ridge’s 69th Street Veterans Memorial Pier finally has an official start date.

The South Brooklyn route of the five-borough ferry service — which will make stops at 69th Street, the Brooklyn Army Terminal, Red Hook, Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 near Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 1 in DUMBO and Wall Street’s Pier 11 — will reportedly set sail beginning June 1 with travel time from first stop to last totaling just 43 minutes.

A ferry ride will cost the same as one on the subway — just $2.75 — which riders will be able to pay for with their smartphones, credit cards or cash, as well as purchase monthly unlimited passes. Once aboard, riders can enjoy free Wi-Fi and purchase snacks and both boozy and non-alcoholic beverages.

Rendering courtesy of NYCEDC

Rendering courtesy of NYCEDC

The $55 million project — now officially named NYC Ferry — was first introduced by Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Economic Development Corporation in February, 2016. All six of the service’s routes are slated to be up and running (or sailing, rather) by 2018.

The Rockaway, Queens line will be the first route to launch, and will set sail a month ahead of schedule on May 1, along with a refurbished version of the pre-existing East River route, which the NYC Ferry will be adopting.

The Bay Ridge landing is one of over 20 new ones being constructed, according to officials, who also say the ferry service will span over 60 miles of previously underutilized New York City waterways and accommodate approximately 4.6 million passengers.

 

Map courtesy of the NYCEDC

Map courtesy of the NYCEDC

 

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion

x


Profile picture
BrooklynSquid April 07, 2017 / 11:48AM
There Is a long stretch between Bay Ridge and Far Rockaway ferry ports and Gravesend seem to be conspicuously left out. Why not a stop at Bay Parkway or Vaux park. The area already has port facilities to support this. Gravesend may not be newly gentrified but it's filled with people who would love the ferry.
Reply
Related Stories
Gentile joins packed race for Brooklyn district attorney
Gentile joins packed race for Brooklyn district attorney
Annual fundraiser for 17th of May Parade held at Salty Dog
Annual fundraiser for 17th of May Parade held at Salty Dog
Popular Stories
Image via Google Maps
Man struck in stomach with crossbow while walking along Bay Parkway
Image via Google Maps
25-year-old robbed at gunpoint of cash and car keys during Bay Ridge home invasion
BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/Photos by Meaghan McGoldrick
New South Brooklyn ferry route to set sail from Bay Ridge, beyond starting June 1
Skip to toolbar