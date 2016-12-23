New York Methodist renamed NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

In a partnership aimed at community growth and better health for Brooklyn residents, NewYork-Presbyterian is now the active parent of the New York Methodist Hospital, which has been renamed New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

The new relationship between the two institutions, announced earlier this month, will improve access to healthcare across the borough and enhance that care, according to New York-Presbyterian.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to extend NewYork-Presbyterian’s world-class expertise to patients in Brooklyn,” said Dr. Steven Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “While NewYork-Presbyterian has worked closely with New York Methodist for many years, this new relationship will allow us to expand and enhance access in a number of key areas.

“NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, located in Park Slope, will continue to be a stalwart provider of comprehensive care and services in Brooklyn and its diverse communities throughout the borough,” Corwin added.

According to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, originally founded in 1881 as an acute-care teaching facility, the joining of the institutions will bring the expertise of some of the world’s best clinicians to Brooklyn.

“By joining with NewYork-Presbyterian in this new relationship, we’re offering our patients increased access to some of the best clinicians in the world, right in their own backyard,” said Mark Mundy, president and chief executive officer of NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. “We’re thrilled to have established this new relationship and we look forward to showing our patients how it will enhance services at our hospital.”

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S., according to the hospital. Its patient reach sits at around two million and an estimated 29,000 professionals are employed by NewYork-Presbyterian.

For more information, visit www.nyp.org