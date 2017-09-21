Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Patsy’s Pizzeria set to open Bay Ridge location in November

Brooklyn Media Group
Patsy's will soon have a home on Bay Ridge's Third Avenue.

There’s about to be a new pizzeria in town.

Patsy’s Pizzeria, a storied Italian pizzeria with locations across Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens, is coming to Bay Ridge this fall.

According to Joe Juliano, one of Patsy’s owners, the pizzeria’s Bay Ridge location is set to open at 8814 Third Avenue (between 88th Street and 89th Street) during the week of Thanksgiving.

“I have deep ties, because I grew up in the area,” said Juliano, who attended Xaverian High School. “There’s nothing better than to be home and have guests that you know. It’s not about money, it’s more about community and enjoying working and enjoying the people in the area.”

Though known for its pizza, Patsy’s also serves pasta, salads, soup and more.

Patsy’s will open in the space formerly occupied by Trace, a Mexican bar and lounge, next door to Nonno’s Pizza.

Christie Livoti September 22, 2017 / 02:54PM
What kind of p.o.s opens up a pizzeria directly next door to another one? They'll never have my business just for that.
