Police seek group of Sunset shooters

Cops are looking for five suspects in a shooting resulting from a dispute that began inside a Sunset Park elevator on Friday, January 13.

According to the NYPD, at approximately 10:15 p.m., the five got into an argument with a 25-year-old man in the elevator inside 274 36th Street within the 72nd Precinct. Once outside, the victim was shot once in the right foot before the assailants, all black men, fled the scene.

The victim was treated at NYU Lutheran Medical Center and released. No other injuries have been reported as a result of the altercation.

The surveillance photos of the suspects were obtained from in front of 274 36th Street.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.