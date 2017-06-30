Public pools open for the season

Swap your book bag for a swimsuit. Just as the city’s public schools closed their doors, New York public pools opened their gates for swimmers on Thursday, June 29.

Sunset Park Pool as well as pools throughout the city will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a break from 3 to 4 p.m. for pool cleaning.

An adult lap swimming program will be held at the Sunset Park Pool, rewarding those who can swim 25 miles with a free t-shirt and the fastest swimmers with prizes. Early bird and night owl lap swimming hours will be provided from July 5 to September 1, during the week, from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Lap times in the evening will change to 7 p.m. to dusk in August and September. Sign up here.

Pools will remain open through September 10.