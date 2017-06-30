Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Public pools open for the season

BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/file photo
BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/file photo
The Sunset Park pool is open.

Swap your book bag for a swimsuit. Just as the city’s public schools closed their doors, New York public pools opened their gates for swimmers on Thursday, June 29.

Sunset Park Pool as well as pools throughout the city will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a break from 3 to 4 p.m. for pool cleaning.

An adult lap swimming program will be held at the Sunset Park Pool, rewarding those who can swim 25 miles with a free t-shirt and the fastest swimmers with prizes. Early bird and night owl lap swimming hours will be provided from July 5 to September 1, during the week, from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Lap times in the evening will change to 7 p.m. to dusk in August and September. Sign up here.

Pools will remain open through September 10.

Michael June 30, 2017 / 01:29PM
This pool is whack, I'm going to Redhook. On the real though, screw the chief LG who works there he really is the scum of the Earth. Anyone who reads this will know who I am referring to. He will literally make your life a living hell at that pool if you work there.
