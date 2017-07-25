Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
R service suspended between Bay Ridge and 36th Street this weekend

BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/file photo
The R train.

There will once again be no R train service between 95th Street in Bay Ridge and 36th Street in Sunset Park this weekend, due to station enhancements.

According to the MTA, the shutdown will begin on Friday, July 21 at 11:45 p.m., with service resuming on Monday, July 24 at 5 a.m. R train service will operate between Manhattan and 36th Street, then via the D line to and from Ninth Avenue (days/evenings). Late night R train service between Brooklyn and Whitehall Street will also be suspended during this time.

As an alternative, riders can take the N train or free line closure buses between 95th Street and 36th Street. See photo below.

File_000

Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. July 29, 2017 / 10:23AM
The rotten unreliable R train: I'm not surprised about there.
