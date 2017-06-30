Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
R train service suspended between 95th and 36th Street again this weekend

Brooklyn Media Group/Photos by Jonathan Sperling
Brooklyn Media Group/Photos by Jonathan Sperling

Another MTA service suspension is putting a damper on the not-quite-holiday weekend.

In a whirlwind of delays and service changes, southwest Brooklyn residents’ travel frustrations will continue as R train service between 36th Street and 95th Street will be suspended through the weekend.

According to the MTA, the service suspension will take place from 11:45 p.m. on Friday June 30 through Monday, July 3 at 5 a.m.  

For alternate service, the MTA will offer free shuttle buses; N train service will also be available through the Sunset Park portion of the route (see photo below).

Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. July 01, 2017 / 09:33AM
It is a major snag for all R train riders along the line, but the dysfunctional MTA and their contractors and subcontractors must get this done ASAP. Oh never mind, they mostly have the bad reputation on for finishing these projects on time and on budget.
Reply
