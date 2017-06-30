R train service suspended between 95th and 36th Street again this weekend

Another MTA service suspension is putting a damper on the not-quite-holiday weekend.

In a whirlwind of delays and service changes, southwest Brooklyn residents’ travel frustrations will continue as R train service between 36th Street and 95th Street will be suspended through the weekend.

According to the MTA, the service suspension will take place from 11:45 p.m. on Friday June 30 through Monday, July 3 at 5 a.m.

For alternate service, the MTA will offer free shuttle buses; N train service will also be available through the Sunset Park portion of the route (see photo below).