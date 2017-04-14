Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

R train service to be suspended throughout parts of weekend

BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/file photo
BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/file photo
The R train.

From the MTA:

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, December 9 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, December 11, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, December 11, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, December 12, R trains will be suspended in both directions between Whitehall Street and Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

Additionally, throughout the above mentioned times, R trains will run express in both directions between Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and 36 Street. Bay Ridge-bound R trains will skip 45th Street and 53rd Street.

R trains will also be rerouted via the Q line in both directions between Canal Street and DeKalb Avenue in both directions from 6:30 a.m. to 12 Midnight, Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11.

According to the MTA, these weekend changes are “necessary because of capital construction work on the MTA New York City Transit subway system, part of NYC Transit’s ongoing Capital Rebuilding Program aimed at upgrading and maintaining tracks, stations and signal systems.” For more information on the 2015-2019 Capital Program log on to www.mta.info/capital. Customers who rely on these lines should allow for additional travel time and check out “The Weekender,” accessible via www.mta.info.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion

x


Profile picture
Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. April 18, 2017 / 11:48PM
Not surprised there because it is an everyday occurrence, 24/7/365: A recent norm to say the least.
Reply
Related Stories
Bay Ridge Avenue station to close next weekend, residents continue to cry foul
Bay Ridge Avenue station to close next weekend, residents continue to cry foul
Commuters voice frustration with the wait for the R train at 59th Street
Commuters voice frustration with the wait for the R train at 59th Street
Popular Stories
Image via Google Maps
Woman held at knifepoint for purse while walking on Bay Ridge street
Image via Google Maps
Cops bust 12 illegal massage parlors in Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights
Photo by Butch Moran
Verrazano toll plaza work gets off to a bumpy start
Skip to toolbar