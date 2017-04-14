R train service to be suspended throughout parts of weekend

From the MTA:

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, December 9 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, December 11, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, December 11, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, December 12, R trains will be suspended in both directions between Whitehall Street and Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

Additionally, throughout the above mentioned times, R trains will run express in both directions between Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and 36 Street. Bay Ridge-bound R trains will skip 45th Street and 53rd Street.

R trains will also be rerouted via the Q line in both directions between Canal Street and DeKalb Avenue in both directions from 6:30 a.m. to 12 Midnight, Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11.

According to the MTA, these weekend changes are “necessary because of capital construction work on the MTA New York City Transit subway system, part of NYC Transit’s ongoing Capital Rebuilding Program aimed at upgrading and maintaining tracks, stations and signal systems.” For more information on the 2015-2019 Capital Program log on to www.mta.info/capital. Customers who rely on these lines should allow for additional travel time and check out “The Weekender,” accessible via www.mta.info.