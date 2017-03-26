Rhapsody Players’ upcoming performance to benefit St. Pat’s Church in Bay Ridge

The Rhapsody Players are at it again.

The singing group, in celebration of its 11th season, will bring its talents to St. Patrick’s Church in Bay Ridge on Saturday, April 8 for yet another benefit in the parish’s honor.

The seven person nonprofit 501-C3 musical group will perform the greats songs from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s in cabaret style, with all proceeds benefiting the academy.

“St. Pat’s Church has been the home of the Rhapsody Players for a long time,” group leader John Heffernan told this paper. “The church has been under repairs and renovation over the course of the last year, and so, this is our way of saying thank you to it, and to Monsignor [Michael] Hardiman who has been very supportive of us over the years.”

An entry price of just $20, Heffernan said, will get guests coffee and dessert, which they can enjoy while reveling in the sounds of the Rhapsody Players’ repertoire – which will include new additions as well as fan-favorites.

“It’s time for the people of the parish to give back, and for us to give back,” said Heffernan, “and what better way to do that than to benefit our home?”

The show will go on at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Academy Auditorium, 401 97th street. Doors will open at 7.

A number of the group’s members are St. Pat’s alumni.

For more info or to RSVP, call 646-335-2710 or e-mail broadwayjack@earthlink.net.

“This is what we do,” said Heffernan, “and it’s always a pleasure.”

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the performance was Friday, April 7. It is on Saturday, April 8.