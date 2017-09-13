Sanitation debuts new bulk pickup appointment service

New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commisioner Kathryn Garcia made a pit stop in Bay Ridge Friday morning, September 8 to announce the launch of a new bulk pickup service that will make taking out the trash easier citywide.

The program — a new DSNY Bulk Appointment Service — allows for the scheduling of appointments for pick-up of large non-recyclable bulky items like bed frames and used couches.

“We’ve heard all New Yorkers,” said Garcia, noting that Community Board 10, specifically, has worked towards bettering the way bulk pickup is handled in its ‘hoods. “Between July, 2016 and June, 2017, New Yorkers have made nearly 90,000 calls to 311 to inquire about collection of large bulky items. Recognizing that we had implemented a hugely successful e-waste pickup program on Staten Island, we modeled our large bulky item collection service along the same principles.”

Councilmember Vincent Gentile — who welcomed Garcia to his district office, 8018 Fifth Avenue, for the press conference — applauded the good news.

“This really is government in action,” he said. “This really is a government that responds to concerns and complaints because when we brought this issue to Commissioner Garcia, she responded and reacted to and understood the problem we’re having not only in the community but in a lot of communities throughout our city in regards to bulk being put out on the sidewalk, being missed and sitting out there for two or three weeks at a time — and that’s not good.”

“I am just thrilled to be out here on this spectacular day making what is hopefully another step forward in serving your constituents,” Garcia said to Gentile.

Also on hand to commend the commissioner were Vice Chair of Community Board 10 Lori Willis and City Council candidate Justin Brannan — both of whom called the program a win-win for the district.

Pick-up of any non-recyclable object larger than four feet by three feet can be scheduled now at nyc.gov/bulk.

The new service, however, does not apply to items that require special handling, such as air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions, computers and other electronics. In addition, the item in question must be able to be lifted by two workers and fit inside a Sanitation collection truck.

Sanitation also asks that foot and street traffic not be blocked, and if there are more than six large items for collection to please make additional appointments.

Place your large items curbside after 4 p.m. the night before your appointment.

For more information, visit www.nyc.gov/dsny.