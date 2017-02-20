Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Save the date: Here are the tentative dates for all Bay Ridge festivals, walks and strolls

BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/Photos by SB News
BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/Photos by SB News
A scene from the Third installment of the 2016 Summer Stroll on Third.

Mark your calendars folks, festival season is fast approaching!

Proposed dates for some of Bay Ridge’s grandest affairs — the Fifth Avenue festival and “Weekend Walks,” as well as Third Avenue’s annual festival and “Summer Strolls” — have been announced for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.

“The nice weather is getting us very excited to be walking around to meet our neighbors and enjoy the commercial strip,” said Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann.

Board 10’s Traffic and Transportation Committee will discuss and vote on the the proposed dates — which are still pending final approval from the city — on Monday, February 27 with help from the rest of the board at its February general meeting.

Organizers of the event, like President of the Third Avenue Merchants Association Bob Howe, are just as excited.

“What’s great about the summer stroll is the community involvement,” said Howe, who is especially excited about the anticipated summer strolls for 2017. “It shows how strong the Bay Ridge community is, both commercial and residential.”

The first event to kick off the warmer weather will be the Fifth Avenue Spring Festival, which is currently slated for Sunday, June 4.

“We are looking forward to having these successful events,” said Beckmann.

The proposed dates, times and locations for the upcoming festivals are as follows:

Fifth Avenue Spring Festival: Sunday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fifth Avenue between Bay Ridge Avenue and 85th Street.

Fifth Avenue Weekend Walks: Friday, June 23 and Friday, August 18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fifth Avenue between 73rd Street and 83rd Street.

Third Avenue Summer Stroll: Friday, July 14 and Friday, August 4 on Third Avenue between 80th and 90th Street; Friday, July 28 and Friday, August 11 on Third Avenue between 68th and 80th Street (times TBD).

Third Avenue Festival: Sunday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Third Avenue between Bay Ridge Avenue and 94th Street.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion

x


Profile picture
The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival February 24, 2017 / 03:34PM
There's a lot of great stuff happening in Bay Ridge this summer... including the 7th Annual Art of Brooklyn Film Festival! We're screening in 11209 for the 4th year on June 9 (date to be confirmed soon) and we always have a great turnout! AoBFF is the ONLY festival in the world exclusively devoted to Brooklyn-made indie film and media, and the only one to ever screen in Bay Ridge. Learn more about us at www.aobff.org and sign up for our newsletter!
Reply
Related Stories
2014 J’Ouvert celebration shooter gets 24 years in jail for murder of Crown Heights resident
2014 J’Ouvert celebration shooter gets 24 years in jail for murder of Crown Heights resident
John Travolta seen filming in Bath Beach, contruction slated for new Bay Ridge ferry and 8 other top stories
John Travolta seen filming in Bath Beach, contruction slated for new Bay Ridge ferry and 8 other top stories
Popular Stories
Image via Google Maps/inset courtesy of the NYPD
Sunset Park teen missing for six days
IMG_4680.JPG
PHOTOS: John Travolta and Brooklyn boy Will DeMeo seen shooting Gotti film in Bath Beach
BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/Photos by Helen Klein
Bay Ridge's Bridgeview Diner: The classics and so much more
Skip to toolbar