Save the date: Here are the tentative dates for all Bay Ridge festivals, walks and strolls

Mark your calendars folks, festival season is fast approaching!

Proposed dates for some of Bay Ridge’s grandest affairs — the Fifth Avenue festival and “Weekend Walks,” as well as Third Avenue’s annual festival and “Summer Strolls” — have been announced for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.

“The nice weather is getting us very excited to be walking around to meet our neighbors and enjoy the commercial strip,” said Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann.

Board 10’s Traffic and Transportation Committee will discuss and vote on the the proposed dates — which are still pending final approval from the city — on Monday, February 27 with help from the rest of the board at its February general meeting.

Organizers of the event, like President of the Third Avenue Merchants Association Bob Howe, are just as excited.

“What’s great about the summer stroll is the community involvement,” said Howe, who is especially excited about the anticipated summer strolls for 2017. “It shows how strong the Bay Ridge community is, both commercial and residential.”

The first event to kick off the warmer weather will be the Fifth Avenue Spring Festival, which is currently slated for Sunday, June 4.

“We are looking forward to having these successful events,” said Beckmann.

The proposed dates, times and locations for the upcoming festivals are as follows:

Fifth Avenue Spring Festival: Sunday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fifth Avenue between Bay Ridge Avenue and 85th Street.

Fifth Avenue Weekend Walks: Friday, June 23 and Friday, August 18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fifth Avenue between 73rd Street and 83rd Street.

Third Avenue Summer Stroll: Friday, July 14 and Friday, August 4 on Third Avenue between 80th and 90th Street; Friday, July 28 and Friday, August 11 on Third Avenue between 68th and 80th Street (times TBD).

Third Avenue Festival: Sunday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Third Avenue between Bay Ridge Avenue and 94th Street.