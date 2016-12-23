Two Brooklyn pols arrested during Manhattan minimum wage rally

Four local and state elected officials – two of them currently serving Brooklyn neighborhoods – were arrested on Tuesday, November 29 for their participation in a rally for a national $15 minimum wage, held at Manhattan’s Zuccotti Park.

Councilmembers Antonio Reynoso (who represents parts of Williamsburg and Bushwick) and Brad Lander (whose district encompasses Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Columbia Waterfront, Gowanus, Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Kensington and Boro Park) were arrested alongside Manhattan Councilmember Mark Levine and Queens Assemblymember Francisco Moya for sitting in the street and refusing to leave when told to do so by authorities.

The rally was held as part of the National Day of Action for the Fight for $15, as well as in celebration of a law passed earlier this year that will eventually see the roll-out of said minimum wage (in different phases) across the city.

The sit-in began at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and saw several hundred fast food workers, union members and – for the first time – Uber drivers in attendance.