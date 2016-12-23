Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Two Brooklyn pols arrested during Manhattan minimum wage rally

Image courtesy of Twitter
Image courtesy of Twitter
Brooklyn Councilmembers Brad Lander and Antonio Reynoso at Tuesday's Fight for $15 rally.

Four local and state elected officials – two of them currently serving Brooklyn neighborhoods – were arrested on Tuesday, November 29 for their participation in a rally for a national $15 minimum wage, held at Manhattan’s Zuccotti Park.

Councilmembers Antonio Reynoso (who represents parts of Williamsburg and Bushwick) and Brad Lander (whose district encompasses Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Columbia Waterfront, Gowanus, Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Kensington and Boro Park) were arrested alongside Manhattan Councilmember Mark Levine and Queens Assemblymember Francisco Moya for sitting in the street and refusing to leave when told to do so by authorities.

The rally was held as part of the National Day of Action for the Fight for $15, as well as in celebration of a law passed earlier this year that will eventually see the roll-out of said minimum wage (in different phases) across the city.

The sit-in began at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and saw several hundred fast food workers, union members and – for the first time – Uber drivers in attendance.

Jim November 29, 2016 / 04:26PM
Brad Lander and his sidekick Antonio Reynoso have done it again. When will these two clowns start growing up and acting their ages? What did these clowns accomplish this morning? They joined with professional agitators to disrupt both street and pedestrian traffic this money while closing a bunch of stores. These clowns are shown were a plastic throw away rain poncho - why didn't they wear a reusable cloth rain coat. This shows that they are hypocrites as these two jerks voted to tax each and every of our shopping bags a nickel because plastic is not environmental but they go ahead and wear a disposable plastic poncho. And who cleaned up the mess Landers and the agitators left behind - did the Sanitation Dept give out littering tickets? Who paid for the extra police - Lander? This rally was unnecessary and instead of representing a cause which will hurt people in the short and long run, why don't these two repeal the nickel bag tax before it starts in March?
