Two teens steal tip jar from counter of Kings Highway Pizzeria, punch 68-year-old in the face

Two 16-year-old boys stole a tip jar off the counter of a Kings Highway pizzeria on Thursday, December 8 and punched a 68-year-old man in the face, according to cops.

Police say the two teens walked into the pizza shop, located near Kings Highway and West Seventh Street, at around 6:55 p.m. and took the tip jar, containing $70, off the counter.

As the 68-year-old tried to retrieve the tip jar, one of the boys punched him in the face, causing visible swelling. The duo fled the scene on foot. It is unclear whether the 68-year-old was a store employee or a patron.

