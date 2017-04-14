UPDATE: Thursday Verrazano closure postponed

Update From the MTA:
The repaving work originally planned for Thursday, December 29 on the Eastbound Upper Level of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge has been postponed to a date yet to be determined. The scheduled closure of the Eastbound Upper Level from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. will not take place. The weather forecast calls for conditions that will not accommodate this work.
Motorists can sign up for MTA e-mail or text alerts at www.mta.info and check the Bridges and Tunnels homepage or Facebook page for the latest information on any planned work.
Tuesday’s original story:
There will be a full closure of the Eastbound Upper Level of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge on Thursday, December 29, from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., to accommodate the repaving of roadway on the Brooklyn span.
All work is weather-dependent. Motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly, or use an alternate route.
