UPDATE: Thursday Verrazano closure postponed

Update From the MTA:

The repaving work originally planned for Thursday, December 29 on the Eastbound Upper Level of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge has been postponed to a date yet to be determined. The scheduled closure of the Eastbound Upper Level from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. will not take place. The weather forecast calls for conditions that will not accommodate this work.

Motorists can sign up for MTA e-mail or text alerts at www.mta.info and check the Bridges and Tunnels homepage or Facebook page for the latest information on any planned work.