UPDATE: Thursday Verrazano closure postponed

The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Update From the MTA:

The repaving work originally planned for Thursday, December 29 on the Eastbound Upper Level of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge has been postponed to a date yet to be determined. The scheduled closure of the Eastbound Upper Level from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. will not take place. The weather forecast calls for conditions that will not accommodate this work.

Motorists can sign up for MTA e-mail or text alerts at www.mta.info and check the Bridges and Tunnels homepage or Facebook page for the latest information on any planned work.

Tuesday’s original story:

There will be a full closure of the Eastbound Upper Level of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge on Thursday, December 29, from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., to accommodate the repaving of roadway on the Brooklyn span.

All work is weather-dependent. Motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly, or use an alternate route.

Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. April 18, 2017 / 11:28PM
A constant problem with maintaining the 24/7/365 MTA system.
