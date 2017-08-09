VIDEO: Cops seek man connected to attempted robbery in Sunset Park

Authorities are looking to identify a man wanted in an attempted robbery of a 33-year-old man in the Sunset Park area last month.

According to reports, on Wednesday, July 6 at around 12:50 a.m., the perp approached the victim at 44th Street and Fourth Avenue and demanded his property. The victim then ran away from the crook.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5’9″, 200 pounds, with tattoos on his arm and leg.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.