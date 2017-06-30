Work zone shift has begun at the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel

According to the MTA, a shift in the work zone has begun for roadway restoration work of the old Brooklyn toll plaza at the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel that will continue until Saturday, July 8.

The work zone will shift from the center lanes to the east side of the plaza and will require full closures of individual tunnel approach lanes.

In order to accommodate the work, there will be a full closure of the Hicks Street entrance from Hamilton Avenue Manhattan-bound. However, the Clinton Street entrance ramp and the Hamilton Avenue (southbound) entrance to the BQE East and Gowanus Expressway will be reopened.

On the plaza, four lanes of traffic (two in either direction) will be maintained, as will the morning two-way tube that receives HOV/bus traffic from the Gowanus/BQE. Two lanes will be maintained to the Gowanus Expressway from the tunnel.

The MTA says this is the final stage of the work that will restore the roadway surface on the plaza following the removal of the toll booths, which will result in a smoother ride for customers who cross through the tunnel, which converted to cashless tolling operations on January 4, 2017.

Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time, or consider an alternate route.

Motorists can sign up for MTA e-mail or text alerts at www.mta.info for the latest information on this planned work.