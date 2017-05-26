X28 weekend express bus voted to be permanently reinstated

It’s here to stay.

According to State Senator Marty Golden’s office, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will permanently reinstate weekend service on the X28 express bus.

On Friday, May 25, the MTA board confirmed the recommendation of the Authority’s NYC Transit and MTA Bus Committee for the bus which serves Dyker Heights, Bath Beach and Bensonhurst, and which had been restored on a six-month trial basis in September, 2016.

“(It’s) good for the community, good for the environment and good for the economy,” Golden said. “The X28 is a lifeline for our communities to Manhattan on the weekend. I thank the MTA board for making a decision in the best interest of our community. The X28 is an essential part of our mass transit system, and weekend service is warranted by the ridership that we’ve seen during the trial period.”

The X28 weekend service was discontinued as part of the MTA’s 2010 service reduction plan and budget cuts, despite Dyker’s lack of subway presence.

The service operates from West 37th Street/Surf Avenue, via Cropsey Avenue, Benson Avenue and 86th Street, to Madison Avenue/East 57th Street, Manhattan. Saturday service operates to Manhattan from 6 a.m. to 8:15 p.m., and Brooklyn-bound service runs from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Sundays, the X-28 operates to Manhattan from 7 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., with Brooklyn-bound buses running between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. On Saturdays, buses run every 30-40 minutes, and on Sundays, every 30-60 minutes.