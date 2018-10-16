Police Search for Missing Bensonhurst Girl, 12

Police are searching for a missing girl from the Bensonhurst area.

According to the NYPD, 12-year-old Sofia Choukri was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 13 inside her home near 66th Street and 14th Avenue.

Choukri is described as a Hispanic female, 5’0″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black leggings, and carrying a multi-colored book bag with dollar signs on it.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.