Shore Hill Housing to Change Hands

NYU Langone-Brooklyn, formerly Lutheran Medical Center, is under contract to sell its Shore Hill Senior Housing complex at 9000 Shore Road.

According to Neal Gorman, director of public relations for the Brooklyn hospital, Shore Hill is slated to be turned over to Rose Community Management

The new buyer, Gorman said, is “a nationally recognized, experienced, and dedicated senior housing management company” that is “committed to providing top-notch senior housing services.”

The transition, he added, “will be seamless and have no impact on tenants.

“In our mission to become the hospital of choice in Brooklyn and deliver the level of care needed in the community, we must focus on programs that are core to our mission and strategy, and form partnerships with organizations whose core competencies are in the areas in which ours are not,” Gorman’s statement to this paper opened. “Any sale would not impact rents, which are regulated pursuant to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and other programs. These rent protections will remain in place for many years based on current HUD regulations and the existing mortgage agreements.”

The complex, according to city records, was built in 1977. Its lot, records show, encompasses nearly 117,500 square feet along the waterfront avenue. City records further indicate that there are more than 550 residential units in its three buildings.

The property, which is made up of both senior housing and a community center utilized by Shore Hill residents as well as community organizations like Community Board 10, is one of just two neighborhood centers NYU Langone-Brooklyn has long operated, alongside the Sunset Park Neighborhood Center at 4520 Fourth Avenue.

Both centers pride themselves on providing hot meals and recreational services for older adults as well as immigration counseling, yoga instruction, computer classes, arts and crafts, case management assistance and thensome.

“We have a lot of history with Shore Hill,” said CB 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann. “It’s been a home for many of our local seniors of low income for some time but it’s also been a place of community gathering. They have a large community room that’s been open to the public and various groups from community boards to the Bay Ridge Historical Society to the AARP and on and on.”

News of the sale, Beckmann added, has sparked community concern.

“We have received several calls of inquiries about the sale,” she told this paper. “I think that everybody’s going to be keeping a close eye on it, that’s for sure.”

Its services, Beckmann said, are crucial to the neighborhood.

“Sure, it’s meant so much to us as a community focal point,” she said, “but also, senior housing is so desperately needed, so I think there’s going to be a lot of concern about the new developer and what, if any, changes they’re planning to make down the line.”

According to its website, Rose Community Management “is a hands-on community manager focused on enhancing the lives of our residents, creating a good working environment for our employees, and meeting the financial and regulatory expectations for each property we manage.”

Its corporate offices are in Cleveland, Ohio, though Rose Community Management is no stranger to southern Brooklyn. Not too far away, its parent Jonathan Rose Companies is already underway with construction of a project it co-developed called Gowanus Green.

When complete, Gowanus Green — the winning response to an RFP issued by the city for a 5.8-acre site in Carroll Gardens — will consist of 774 mixed-income residential units and 65,000 square-feet of community and retail space.

Over 1,000 people attended the dedication of Shore Hill in 1977.