Special Q&A with Renowned Psychologist Connie Jasmine Castro

Dr. Connie Jasmine Castro is a nationally certified school psychologist. She is also a licensed psychologist. She has spent over 10 years working with children, adolescents and their families. She recently took a few minutes to explain her methods of working with a variety of populations.

Q: Please give us some background about yourself. What made you decide to become a psychologist?

I initially decided to become a psychologist because I enjoy helping others. I enjoy being part of a process that brings self-awareness, individual growth, and inner happiness to others.

I began my career working with children, adolescents, and young adults. I have extended my capacity to also work directly with their families, resulting in the ability to work with all age groups. Psychology is a field that permits me the opportunity to assist others with any concerns they would like to discuss or work through in therapy sessions.

Q: Tell us about your process of working with people with special needs.

Depending on the type of special need required by an individual, several types of support are typically needed. Therapy is one aspect which can help positively modify certain thoughts or behaviors to improve an individual’s ability to react to or function in daily situations.

For example, social skills training is one type of therapy that can be used to teach the individual how to relate to or engage with others on a daily basis. Furthermore, therapy for their caregiver, parent or family member can also serve as a support system.

Q: How does therapy for a caregiver, parent or family member serve as a support system?

Many times, a caregiver, parent or other family member may need some guidance on how to assist the client further. Caregivers may also experience their own individual concerns or stressors.

Q: You enjoy working therapeutically with individuals of all ages. Is there one particular age group you find most rewarding to work with?

There is no one particular age group I find most rewarding to work with. I prefer to work with all ages as each age group brings forth different types of thoughts, behaviors and situations relating to their stage in life. This makes the therapeutic process more interesting and rewarding as I am able to witness different types of positive changes and individual growth in each client.

Q: How precisely do you go about individualizing each client’s therapy needs?

Depending on the client’s goals and experiences discussed, therapy is designed in a way to help them process their individual experiences and help them better understand their own perceptions and reactions.

This can include discussing a specific concern one week and developing strategies to deal with the concern. Strategies are revisited in the future to assess progress.

Furthermore, individual perceptions can also be reviewed in terms of past experiences. There are numerous strategies that can be used and depending on a client’s needs, therapy is individualized to meet their unique needs.

Q: Please describe your collaborative approach to working with your patients.

My collaborative approach varies with the age group. In summary, I attempt to guide the client and/or caregiver to identify the thoughts, behaviors and/or situations they would like to work through. If the client needs further assistance with this, I facilitate the dialogue to help create greater individual self-awareness.

Q: What are some of the various therapy methods you provide?

The therapy methods used are individualized to each client. I am a believer that there is not one method of therapy that is the right fit for all. I also believe that it may be necessary to use a variety of therapeutic methods over time.

In essence, the end result is to have the individual increase their cognitive awareness which in turn can improve the client’s ability to understand and positively modify their behavior or reaction in different situations. Furthermore, the therapy methods used are even more successful if the client feels understood by the therapist.

Q: Is there anything else you would like our readers to know about you?

