Glasgow Warriors vs Leinster live streaming Watch 2019 Pro14 Final

2018-19 Guinness PRO14 Final: Glasgow vs Leinster. Leinster Rugby will face Glasgow Warriors in the Guinness PRO14 Final at Celtic Park on 25 May, kicking off at 6.30pm. Leo Cullen's men defeated Munster 24-9 at the RDS Arena on Saturday afternoon to secure their place in the Celtic Park decider.

Broadcast information: The game will be shown live on Premier Sports, eir sport, TG4, DAZN and SuperSport.

The Glasgow Warriors took Conference A's top spot with 81 points, then thumped Ulster 50-20 in the semi-finals of the play-offs. Leinster, the defending league champions.

Pro14 final: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster (Sat) Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie has named an unchanged line-up for Saturday’s Pro14 final against holders Leinster at Celtic Park.