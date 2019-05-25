Watch Aladdin 2019 Online Free Directors by Guy Ritchie

When seeing the new Aladdin Full Movie Watch Online Free with actors of “@Aladdin_Movie Aladdin (2019)” it is quite clear aladdin full hd with English subtitle the doubts around the selection of Will Smith for the role of the Genius were exaggerated. The one that should have aroused doubts is the guy behind the camera … and, in the process, getting into a lamp forever.Guy Ritchie, a lover of rough gangsters and violent action, was always a strange choice to direct a great Disney romantic musical and here he proves definitely that he was the wrong person.

“Aladdin”, in his hands, looks more like “The mummy” than “Frozen”. Includes a scene of torture and action shots in slow motion without meaning.At first, Smith was the big question mark. How was a real actor to reproduce the frantic spirit of a metamorphic genius to which Robin Williams lent his voice so beautifully in the animated film? Smith acts with difficulty at first, perhaps before listening to the advice of his own character: be yourself.Ritchie, who directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with John August, basically took the structure of the 1992 film, added elements of the Broadway musical and gave it some good twists, such as adding a second love story and updating the princess Jasmine, who passes from pretty witness to fierce participant. The script also redoubles the idea that everyone feels trapped in the roles in which they were born.

Mena Massoud enthusiastically plays the main character, a handsome street rogue who falls in love with the free-spirited princess and sees his life change after rubbing a magic lamp. Naomi Scott is the princess and is worthy as a Disney heroine of 2019: funny, strong, brave and with a beautiful voice.The classic Alan Menken tunes from the original film, including “Friend Like Me”, “Prince Ali” (“Prince Ali”) and “A Whole New World”, are all included, as well as “Speechless”, a new song written by Menken and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”) performed by Jasmine. The piece is wonderful and could finally replace “Let It Go” as the popular anthem of Disney.Also highlighted are Michael Wilkinson’s exuberant costumes, a fully digital animal parade – with a fantastically accomplished Abu monkey, the Rajah tiger and a Magic Carpet hugger – and the good performances of “Saturday Night Live” comedian Nasim Pedrad as a Maiden and Billy Magnussen as a prince. And the choreographer Jamal Sims achieves glorious combinations of hip hop with Bollywood.

But Gemma Jackson’s production design is a kitsch for the Middle East and South Asia, with the typical food stalls, ruined walls and constant bustle. (Let’s face it, all the vaguely Middle Eastern urban scenes have not changed much since “The Hunters of the Lost Ark”). A true setback is the Cave of Wonders, terribly badly achieved; It seems that a cat vomited gold coins and rubies.Marwan Kenzari is a younger Jafar than we are used to, but he was obviously told to act as a psychopath towards the end, when he screams as if they were in “Khan’s wrath” while thunder resounds and his eyes swell. Even so, it has a background story and some good dialogues, such as “Steal an apple and you will be a thief. Steal a kingdom and you will be a statesman. “And the genius …Smith’s Genius is a needy braggart who drinks martinis and poses yoga, has his hair tied up in a bun and makes a lot of references to popular culture up his sleeve (“The audience goes crazy!” He says). When it is blue, it is purely a visual effect and strives too much to resemble the late Robin Williams. When he has his normal skin tone, it’s Smith, and better. A scene in which the Genius tries to help a mute Aladdin to court Jazmine is the funniest the actor has done in years.

But otherwise, you feel the presence of a restless Ritchie. The filmmaker is in love with the explosions, and among others creates a sequence of abrupt and wrong fantasy for “Speechless”. It is very good for action, and even mocks this art form by making a pile of spices shake when something very big approaches (as in “Jurassic Park”), but can not decide on a congruent visual style. It seems that the moments of stillness bore him. Even the romantic carpet ride for “A Whole New World,” which would be a piece of cake for any filmmaker, is somewhat heartbreaking.The film tumbles in different directions and is crowned by a disastrous remix of “Friend Like Me” for the final credits, in which Smith revives his friendly rapper of the 90s while DJ Khaled continuously shouts “Another!”. It is the last of several awkward mistakes.”Aladdin,” a Disney premiere, received a PG rating (suggesting some parent guidance) from the Motion Picture Association of the United States (MPAA) for “some action / danger.” Duration: 128 minutes. Two stars of four.

There should be no worse and more ridiculous villain in the entire history of Disney films, whether animated or real-image, than the vizier Jafar of this new version of “Aladino” with actors and digital effects and performed by Guy Ritchie, who following the animation of 1992.Neither in the moments when, with the help of computers and the soundtrack, the character is supposedly more sinister, actor Marwan Kenzari ceases to look like a suburban “hipster” who decided to open a vegetarian tavern there in the social area to take advantage the fashion of healthy food. It’s not that on the heroes side the picture is better. The Egyptian Mena Massoud, chosen to play Aladdin, is a pocket rattlesnake, as well as a loaf of bread without salt or screen presence. Even the Raja tiger and the Abu monkey – both digital – go better than them.

Almost everything that the animated “Aladdin” of Ron Clements and John Musker premiered almost 30 years ago, and today a classic of the genre, had this good, this “Aladdin” with people of flesh and bone and much software behind bad. And what adds to it again is dictated by the politically correct and feminist agenda. The original Agrabah, referred to as “barbarian” and a place where heads are cut, is now a joyful meeting place for cultures and ethnicities from across the globe; and Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott, a pretty face with a good voice) was injected with “girl power” and, rather than wanting to marry a prince and be happy, intends to succeed her father, the good old sultan, and govern Agrabah .The film even gives you an extra song (Alan Menken’s original Oscar-winning score is otherwise intact) for her to affirm her statesman intentions. But the song is banal and Ritchie is python filming the sequel.

And there is the Genie of the Lamp, which in the animated film of Clements and Musker had the look, voice and frenetic personality of the late Robin Williams, who joked jokes, to parties and puns faster than we could laugh at them. Will Smith has an inordinate task of succeeding him, and although we owe him the few good moments of the film, he does not have comedic ability, vocal virtuosity or a decent argument for reaching Williams’ heels. And Smith is also a victim of one of Aladdin’s biggest problems: poorly finished digital effects, which instead of suspending viewer disbelief and contributing to the magical and wonderful mood of the film, are always showing the seams and to denounce the artifice.

Guy Ritchie was recently responsible for one of the greatest crimes of Arthurian mythology in memory in “King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword”, and films here with a soft hand, a prosaic camera, narrative sloppiness, fuss or feet of lead ( one can see the “Bollywoodesque” musical sequences of the feast in honor of Prince Ali, and the final apotheosis, both of a mechanical banality), and with little capacity for wonder and fantasy, invariably shielding itself from the imperfect special effects to try get. “Aladdin” was supposed to be an exciting, comic, and marvelous ride on a flying carpet, but the rug seldom succeeds. And when he does, he starts prorating after two or three minutes and goes back to the ground.

There is no hero, song, special effect, magic lamp, enchanted carpet pirouette, ideological modernization or blue and jovial genius worthy of this new “Aladdin . ” Disney produced an Arabian disaster.

Co-ordinating the high expectations generated by the new adaptation to the screen, English director Guy Ritchie, the fifty-year-old famous for making films like Unusual Destiny , Sherlock Holmes and Agent of UNCLE , responds to the challenge proposed by Disney. In the remake, Agrabah follows like territory in which dramas and comedies extracted from plot are described described in the work the thousand and one nights. For the new film, the locations focused on England and Jordan.

Animated in the animated version, the pets of the central characters appear to have been preserved by Ritchie: the monkey Abu, the Rajah tiger and the Iago parrot are featured in the popular feature films. How much harnessing the songs from the original film, which brought pieces signed by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, also points to the suspense. Still, the star Will Smith was intimidated by taking on a new outfit for the well-known Prince Ali music.