Former St. Patrick Church pastor named in sex abuse suit

The late Msgr. Patrick Fursey O’Toole, who served at St. Patrick’s Church in Bay Ridge from 1988 to 2004, has been accused of sex abuse by an unnamed altar boy whose suit was filed on Sept. 10.

BAY RIDGE – The deceased former pastor of Saint Patrick Catholic Church has been accused of sex abuse in a lawsuit filed against the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese.

The Rev. Msgr. Patrick Fursey O’Toole, who served as pastor of St. Patrick’s from 1988 to 2004, died in 2017.

The alleged abuse took place long before O’Toole came to St. Patrick’s, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff, who has not been publicly identified, alleges that O’Toole sexually abused him over a nine-year period beginning in the late 1970s, when O’Toole was the pastor of St. Ann Catholic Church in DUMBO. The church has since closed.

The New York Post, which was the first to report the shocking allegations against O’Toole, reported that the victim was an altar boy during some of the time the abuse took place.

Mike Reck, the lawyer representing the accuser, said the lawsuit was one of 10 suits filed in New York State Supreme Court on Sept. 10 against the diocese charging that priests sexually abused children.

“This was one of the first cases filed under the Child Victims Act,” Reck told the Home Reporter.

The Child Victims Act, which the state legislature passed in January, extends the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse and gives victims a one-year window in which to file civil lawsuits and seek monetary damages. Victims of any age can file suit.

A total of 69 suits have been filed in Brooklyn since the Child Victims Act went into effect, with almost 300 filed in New York City in that same period of time.

The 10 lawsuits announced on Sept. 10 were filed by the law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates.

“I expect this case to move relatively quickly,” Reck said of the O’Toole case.

In addition to monetary damages, the victim is seeking recognition and acknowledgment from the diocese for his suffering, according to Reck.

“Most survivors want the same things. They want the fact that they were abused to be acknowledged. They want the cover-up to end. And they want full disclosure. They want the diocese to reveal what happened and how it happened,” Reck told the Home Reporter.

Sex abuse survivors suffer long-term effects that last for decades after the abuse, Reck said.

“There are life-long effects. One common experience is PTSD. There are relationship issues, anxiety and depression. The good news is that a lot of this can be helped,” the lawyer said.

When asked if it was fair to name a deceased man in a lawsuit, given the fact that O’Toole is no longer here to defend himself, Reck was unapologetic.

“We have merely filed the lawsuit. The plaintiffs in these cases have the same burden of proof every other lawsuit has. We will present evidence,” he said.

O’Toole, who hailed from County Galway, Ireland, was ordained a priest in 1960, according to an obituary published in the Tablet, the newspaper of the Diocese of Brooklyn.

He served at several churches in Brooklyn and Queens over the years, including St. Saviour’s in Park Slope, St. Kevin’s in Flushing, St. Ann’s in DUMBO, St. Patrick’s in Bay Ridge and St. Cecilia’s in Greenpoint. He retired in 2008.

Adriana Rodriguez, press secretary for the Diocese of Brooklyn, said the diocese cannot comment on the case since it is pending litigation.

“But we can tell you there are no previous sexual abuse allegations against Msgr. Patrick Fursey O’Toole. This is the first,” she told the Home Reporter.

The diocese takes sex abuse allegations seriously, according to Rodriguez.

“Sexual abuse of a minor is a heinous crime that has hurt countless children in our church and in society as a whole. The Diocese of Brooklyn continues dedicated to the protection of children and has instituted the most aggressive programs to prevent sexual abuse and to protect children.

We take every allegation of sexual abuse of a minor seriously,” she said.