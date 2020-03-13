Bishop eases pressure on Catholics in coronavirus crisis

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio (center) is keeping churches open but is relieving Catholics of the obligation to attend mass.

BOROUGHWIDE — You can go to Sunday mass if you want to, but you don’t have to.

In an effort to protect Catholics during the Coronavirus pandemic, Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio announced on Friday that he has dispensed with the obligation for Catholics to attend Sunday mass.

The bishop’s order is in effect until further notice, according to the Diocese of Brooklyn, which covers churches in Brooklyn and Queens.

Sunday masses will still be celebrated, but Catholics are being urged to exercise caution if they attend.

The Diocese of Brooklyn will comply with New York State regulations limiting large public gatherings to less than 500 people, officials said.

Churchgoers should take the necessary precautions, including remaining at a safe distance from others and receiving Holy Communion in the hand, rather than on the tongue.

The distribution of the wine had already been suspended, as well as the traditional handshake of peace. Holy water fonts will likely to be emptied in churches as a precaution.

Those who do not attend mass can watch it on television on NET-TV. Check local listings. Here is the mass schedule:

•Saturday – 6 p.m. — Vigil pre-recorded from Immaculate Conception Church in Jamaica (English).

•Sunday – 11 a.m. — Live from St. James Cathedral in Downtown Brooklyn (English).

•Sunday – 1:30 p.m. — Pre-recorded from Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights (Spanish).

All parish religious education classes, youth ministry classes, group meetings, Catholic Youth Organization activities and faith formation sessions are canceled.

In another development, the diocese is closing its schools for a week.

Superintendent of Schools Thomas Chadzutko said all Catholic academies and schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 20.

“Monday will be used as a professional day for teachers to develop their distance learning plans.The Schools Office anticipates that beginning on Tuesday, students of the Diocese of Brooklyn Catholic schools and academies will have access to online learning,” Chadzutko said.

There are 76 academies and schools in the diocese. More than 22,000 students are enrolled.

“While we understand that not all families may have access to online learning, we have directed all academies to utilize alternative instructional processes,” he added.

The decision to close schools was made out of an abundance of caution due to the rapidly changing situation surrounding the coronavirus and after consultation with city and state agencies, officials said.

As of Friday, there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in schools in the diocese.

