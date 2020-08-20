Wildcat Service to help clean Shore Road Park

With trash overflowing due to budget cuts, Councilmember Justin Brannan has allocated money for Wildcat Service Corporation to provide ancillary support to Parks Department workers along Shore Road.

Wildcat is a non-profit organization that provides job opportunities and resources to help New Yorkers become economically independent.

“Budget cuts this year due to COVID were brutal across the board and the Parks Department wasn’t immune,” said Brannan said. “It’s a perfect storm because, at the same time we’re struggling with these budget cuts, there are more people than ever enjoying and visiting our local parks. Shore Road bears the brunt, with lots of litter and illegal dumping every morning. We have worked out a deal with the mighty team at Wildcat to look after Shore Road specifically for the rest of the summer.”