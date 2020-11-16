Opinions & Observations: Southern Brooklyn stands up for law and order

BY BOB CAPANO

For months, this column has lamented the fact that local south Brooklyn Democrats have gone all in with the radical far left of their party, rather than sticking to the middle-of-the-road politics that has long been a hallmark of this area.

Specifically, we noted how State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Councilmember Justin Brannan and other Democrats tweeted about any alleged police misconduct over the past year but remained silent about looting, riots and attacks on our cops, including Molotov cocktails being thrown at occupied police vehicles and eggs being thrown on the faces of 68th Precinct cops in Bay Ridge during a Black Lives Matter demonstration earlier this year.

With the recent election results, local residents have repudiated their actions and said that they support law and order and our police.

Gounardes, who narrowly defeated longtime GOP State Sen. Marty Golden two years ago, is on the path out of office. As of this writing, according to the NYC Board of Elections, Republican challenger Vito Bruno is leading by 6,035 votes, or 53.95 percent to 45.94 percent, with 97.44 percent of the vote reported. Bruno, like the other victorious local Republicans, made law and order the central theme of his campaign.

In what was expected to be a tight race, Republican Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis blew out freshman U.S. Rep. Max Rose. She is leading with 58 percent of the vote to Rose’s 42 percent, with 97.89 percent of the ballots counted. Although Rose attempted to draw some separation from the anti-police policies and rhetoric of the rest of his party, it did not work.

Significantly, while it would be easy to say the Staten Island portion of the district led to the Malliotakis victory, she broke the recent trend by winning in Brooklyn also. With 96.53 percent of the vote reported in the Kings County part of the congressional district, Malliotakis received 53.41 percent of the vote.

To demonstrate the significance of this feat, one needs to just look at the results from two years ago, when Rose received 58 percent of the vote in Brooklyn, toppling former Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan, who only got 39 percent. Additionally, data from the past eight congressional elections in the district, from 2004 through 2018, shows Republican candidates averaging 45 percent of the Kings County vote.

Gounardes and Brannan, whose districts overlap with Rose’s in Brooklyn, did not do Rose any favors with their anti-police policies and rhetoric. Significantly, Gounardes voted for bail reform and Brannan voted to slash the NYPD budget.

In more good news for Republicans, Malliotakis’ Assembly seat, which includes parts of Bay Ridge, will stay in GOP hands. Michael Tannousis handily defeated Democratic opponent Brandon Patterson with 63.73 percent of the vote with 99 percent of precincts reporting. Perhaps the biggest surprise is that Democrat incumbent Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus, whose district covers parts of Bay Ridge and Coney Island, also appears to be losing her seat to Mark Szuszkiewicz, who has a 2,822-vote lead with 99 percent of precincts reporting.

Now, apparently surrounded by all GOP elected officials instead of Democrats, Councilman Brannan is ripe for defeat next year for the same reasons his comrades lost this year.

Bob Capano has worked for Brooklyn Republican and Democrat elected officials, and has been an adjunct political science professor for more than 15 years. Follow him on twitter @bobcapano.