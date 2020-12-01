Holiday lights return to Third Avenue

Let there be light.

Enough money has been raised to put up holiday lights along Third Avenue in Bay Ridge this year.

After learning there was a shortage of funds for lights and signage on the avenue, local resident Bianca Sunshine started a fundraiser on Facebook that raised well over the amount needed.

Councilmember Justin Brannan secured additional funding, and the Third Avenue Merchants Association also raised and donated money.

“It’s wonderful to watch our ‘Let’s Light up on 3rd Avenue!’ endeavor come to fruition,” Sunshine said. “What an awesome surprise to wake up on Friday morning to a flurry of excited postings from neighbors reporting their ascent. So many residents take pride in the fact that they played an intrinsic role in the process. If that sort of togetherness isn’t the Spirit of the Season, what is?

“They’re about lifting our community’s collective morale, welcoming our holiday shoppers in support of independently owned businesses, doing something that unifies everybody, no matter their differences.”

Charles Otey of the Third Avenue Merchants Association was happy to see the display.

“When the holiday lights started to glow last week, it was a welcome moment for Third Avenue shoppers and merchants, especially this year when volunteer residents have banded together to help cover the costs of the lights,” Otey said. “Nowhere else in the city have individuals joined to help pay for holiday lights. This is unique to Bay Ridge – and Third Avenue.”