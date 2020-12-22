Police Beat: Thief steals 3K from Bay Ridge deli, deliveryman robbed by three men in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

POCKETBOOK STOLEN

A thief stole a 28-year-old woman’s pocketbook on Fourth Avenue and 78th Street Dec. 19. According to reports, at around 3:24 p.m., the victim left the bag hanging on top of her child’s stroller in the lobby of her building while she went to get a mask from her apartment. While she was gone, the crook stole $2,100 from the bag and fled.

DELI THIEF

A 27-year-old deli clerk stole thousands of dollars from his workplace on Third Avenue and 79th Street Dec. 17. Reports say that at around 11:40 a.m., the clerk took approximately $3,000 out of the register, put it in a brown paper bag and fled the store. The owner told cops the perp left his work knife behind.

TRUCK STOLEN

A crook stole a Bob Cat truck parked near Marine Avenue and 98th Street Dec. 17. According to reports, the victim parked the truck at around 5:26 p.m. and discovered it was missing the following afternoon. The truck was worth $52,000.

SCAMMED OF $5K

A 69-year-old woman who lives on 10th Avenue and 74th Street was scammed via social media Dec. 20. The victim is part of a Facebook Messenger group that invests in Bitcoin. The scammer told her she had made a profit, but in order to receive the money she had to send him a check worth more than $1,100 as a service fee. The woman later received a fraudulent $2,900 check.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

DELI BREAK-IN

A man broke into a deli near Kings Highway and West Seventh Street and stole $700 in cash Dec. 20. According to reports, at around 3:40 a.m., the crook pried open the back door with a metal pipe, stole the money and fled through the back door.

SALE GONE BAD

A 57-year-old man was attacked while trying to sell his car on 86th and Bay 29th streets Dec. 19. Reports claim that at around 7 p.m., the crook, around 25 years old, got inside the car and tried to drive away with it. The victim jumped into the car and called 911 on his cellphone when the perp said, “Get out or I will shoot you.” The crook eventually jumped out of the vehicle at Stillwell and 23rd Avenues following a struggle. He then fled the scene.

$800 ATTACK

A 36-year-old man was attacked and robbed of $800 on 72nd Street between 14th and 15th Avenues Dec. 18. According to reports, at around 3:50 a.m. the victim was walking home when the crooks pushed him to the ground, stole his wallet and drove away along 72nd Street.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his nose.

ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT

A 35-year-old deliveryman was robbed at knifepoint on 20th Avenue and 66th Street Dec. 16. Reports claim that at around 10:30 p.m., the man was making a delivery when two of the crooks approached him and said they had ordered the food. The third man approached him with a 12-inch knife and said, “Give me your phone and money.” The two robbers frisked him, took his phone and $500. The crooks then grabbed his e-bike and fled on foot.