6-year-old girl killed by car on 67th Street, driver arrested



A 30-year-old man was charged in the death of a 6-year-old girl who was run down on a Dyker Heights street Aug. 24.

Cops said Qiuhua Zhu was driving a 2017 Lexus GX460 on12th Avenue at 8 p.m. when he crossed into oncoming traffic. He then drove south, made a left turn on 67th Street and hit Hiromi Tamy as she crossed east with the pedestrian signal in her favor.

Tamy was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.

Zhu remained at the scene during an investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad. He was arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, motor vehicle failure to yield to a pedestrian, failure to obey traffic device, driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street and improper left turn on a one-way road.