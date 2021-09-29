Royal Restaurant is for sale

The Royal Restaurant, a Bay Ridge institution since the 1960s, is up for sale.

Fillmore Real Estate listed the commercial space at 7609 Fifth Ave. for $275,000 and said the owner is retiring.

“Prime Bay Ridge location,” the listing says. “Money making restaurant business for sale. Owner is retiring. Rent is $4,900/month plus $1,000 for taxes. A lot of deliveries. Opens 7 days per week. Mondays thru Fridays from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm. Seating capacity is 60.”

Louis Peters, who works at AMP Insurance on the next block, said he’s been ordering from the Royal for 25 years.

“I’ve known [the owner] for many years,” Peters said. “He is extremely diligent, kind and hardworking. The service is outstanding. He doesn’t take prisoners. He makes sure that his employees are on the ball. They’ve been working there a long time.”

Peters said customers would expect the same high standards from new owners.

“The quality of food is very good there so I’d try it, and if it’s not up to standards, there’s too many places you can go there,” he said.