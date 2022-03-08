Fox wants rematch against Brannan for City Council seat

Republican Brian Fox – who did well against incumbent Democrat Justin Brannan in last year’s City Council race in the 43rd District – is ready to try again.

After considering a run this year against incumbent Mathylde Frontus in the 46th Assembly District, Fox instead will run for the chance to take on Brannan again in 2023.

Fox led Brannan by 255 votes on Election Day but fell short after the absentee ballots were counted a few weeks later.

“Many of my friends and family have encouraged me to consider running again this year and I have indeed explored running for the New York State Assembly in the 46th District,” Fox said last week. “However, many community leaders, elected representatives and party leaders have encouraged me to pursue another run for the City Council and I have decided to take on that challenge.”

Fox chairs the Verrazzano Republican Club and co-founded the South Brooklyn Small Business Coalition, which seeks to protect the rights of small business owners.

“In that role I will continue to spread my message, helping our community and neighborhood get back our long-lost quality of life,” he said. “I will not stop holding our local elected officials accountable for supporting disastrous policies like bail reform and defunding the police.”