Police Beat: Fist of fury in Bay Ridge Foodtown; Punk pushes senior on Bay Parkway

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

FOOD FIGHT

A 45-year-old man punched a 50-year-old man in the face during an argument in Foodtown on Third Avenue and 91st Street at around 8:30 a.m. on March 3.

NO SWEAT

A thief stole credit cards from a locker in Planet Fitness on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street March 1. Cops said he charged more than $800 on the cards.

OFF HE GOES

A crook drove off with a $3,400 electric scooter on Eighth Avenue and 63rd Street at 4:30 p.m. on March 2. Cops said he was wearing a gray jacket and carrying a gray bookbag.

RUDE AWAKENING

A 23-year-old man woke up from a nap on the N train at the Fort Hamilton Parkway station March 6 and found that someone had taken some of his things, including his phone.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BOTTLED RAGE

Cops nabbed a 21-year-old man who allegedly hit a 35-year-old man in the head with a glass bottle during a robbery attempt on 16th Avenue and 73rd Street at 11 p.m. on Feb. 27.

PUSHY PUNK

Cops arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly pushed a 73-year-old woman to the ground on Bay Parkway and 85th Street at 2:20 p.m. on March 1.

LOCK YOUR DOORS

A crook stole credit cards and sunglasses from an unlocked car on 17th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway at 8 p.m. on March 4.

NO CLASS

A thief broke into a daycare center on Highlawn Avenue and West Eighth Street at 12:30 a.m. on March 5. He left without taking anything but damaged the back door.