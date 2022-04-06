Car thefts, robberies, grand larceny all up in March, says NYPD

From brooklyneagle.com

Still, Homicides Are Down, and Cops Made More Arrests

By Brooklyn Eagle Staff

In March 2022, overall index crime in New York City increased by 36.5 percent in March 2022, compared to the same period a year ago (9,873 v. 7,232) – a total driven by a 59.4 percent increase in grand larceny auto (1,044 v. 655), a 48.4 percent increase in robbery (1,267 v. 854) and a 40.5 percent increase in grand larceny (4,078 v. 2,902), according to NYPD statistics.

Citywide burglaries also increased by 40 percent (1,326 v. 947) in March 2022 compared to last year. However, the city did see a 15.8 percent drop in homicides compared to March 2021 (32 v. 38), and NYPD officers effected 28.2 percent more arrests in the seven major index crime categories (4,025 v. 3,140) in that same period.

Citywide shooting incidents increased by 16.2 percent (115 v. 99) in March 2022 compared with the same period last year. Still, officers made 410 gun arrests in March 2022, driving the 1,207 arrests for illegal firearms in the first quarter of 2022. This is the highest number of quarterly gun arrests since early 2021, when 1,385 such arrests were made.

“The NYPD will continue to provide fair, effective, and responsive policing that best reflects the needs of the communities we serve,” said Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell. “But the NYPD needs the steadfast commitment of all its partners, pulling in the same direction, to realize our goal of public safety for every New Yorker.”

The crime statistics for March cap a historic period for an administration approaching its 100th day in office, and the NYPD remains focused on the drivers of crime and disorder in New York City.

Taken together, the first three months of 2022 have been defined by successful takedowns of violent subjects and the seizure of caches of illegal guns – including traditional weapons and newly emerging firearms known as “ghost guns” that can be 3-D printed at home. These efforts highlight the critical collaboration and close working relationship between the NYPD, its federal law enforcement partners and the city’s district attorneys.

Safety Teams Could Turn Things Around

Beginning in January 2022, more than 400 officers were hand-selected for the NYPD’s new Neighborhood Safety Teams, the NYPD said. The first groups began their 50 hours of training over seven days on topics including constitutional policing, community engagement, law and tactics, critical thinking, communication and de-escalation.

Since their deployment on March 14, the first 218 of the officers assigned to these teams have been making a difference – effecting 121 arrests, including 25 for gun possession, according to the NYPD.

“The officers doing this vital work are ensuring that these guns never victimize another New Yorker,” said Chief of Department Kenneth Corey. “This is the most dangerous kind of work we do, but it can have the greatest impact on public safety. Our officers are precisely targeting the small number of criminals willing to carry a gun, and to use it.”

To augment the mission of the Neighborhood Safety Teams, the NYPD in March announced a citywide initiative meant to address a rise in quality-of-life offenses that are often precursors to violence. The initiative is in direct response to the public-safety concerns of New Yorkers, and is driven by the specific needs and crime-complaints of people in each neighborhood.

“Today’s NYPD officers are expanding their focus by studying crime trends and monitoring community complaints, such as those to 311, that shed deeper insight into the geneses of crime,” said Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael LiPetri. “Proactive engagement with offenders, relentless investigations and follow-up, and rapid deployment are proven methods to reduce crime and disorder on the streets, in the subways, or in public housing.”

All crime statistics are preliminary and subject to further analysis, revision, or change.